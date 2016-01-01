Dr. Stanley Sheftall, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheftall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sheftall, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Sheftall, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indian Land, SC.
Dr. Sheftall works at
Locations
Indian Land Dental Care7748 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707 Directions (803) 939-5884
Dental Care on East Main1617 E Main St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (803) 939-5884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Sheftall, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316076292
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheftall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sheftall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sheftall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheftall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheftall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheftall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheftall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.