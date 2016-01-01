Overview

Dr. Stanley Sheftall, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indian Land, SC.



Dr. Sheftall works at Indian Land Dental Care in Indian Land, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.