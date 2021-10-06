Dr. Stanley Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Sherman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Locations
Emory Clinic Decatur2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 295, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-7667
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5299
Emory Heart & Vascular Center At Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 240, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherman is an excellent cardiologist. He is thorough, patient, forthright, plain-spoken, empathetic, and kind with otherwise excellent bedside manner. He spent an exceptional amount of time with my mother who was his patient during each of our visits. He leaves no stone unturned and considers every possible aspect of care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stanley Sherman, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922035351
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
