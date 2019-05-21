Overview of Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD

Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Shrom works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.