Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (170)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Sisk works at Sisk, Stanley DDS in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sisk Stanley DDS
    7221 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 973-9126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth
Abscess
Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Fear of Teeth Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710997903
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    170 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

