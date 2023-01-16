Dr. Stanley Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Stein, MD
Dr. Stanley Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Ft Bend Gastroenterology Associates17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 762-6300
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
I have been a patient with Dr. Stein for 18 yrs. He’s excellent and knows his stuff! Very professional, excellent bed side manners, polite, a good listener and super nice! He knows the best choices for your health problems/concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Stein 100%!!
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972576346
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.