Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD

Urology
3.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Holyoke, MA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD

Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Swierzewski works at HMC Urology Services in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swierzewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hampden Urological Associates Inc.
    10 Hospital Dr Ste 204, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 533-3912
  2. 2
    Watson Clinic LLP
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7000
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548230717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Swierzewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swierzewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swierzewski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swierzewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swierzewski has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swierzewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Swierzewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swierzewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swierzewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swierzewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

