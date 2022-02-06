Overview of Dr. Stanley Tao, MD

Dr. Stanley Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tao works at ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH, Oregon, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.