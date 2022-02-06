See All Ophthalmologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Stanley Tao, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Tao, MD

Dr. Stanley Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tao works at ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH, Oregon, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flower Hospital
    5200 Harroun Rd Rm Er, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1444
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Eye Care
    60 Ashwood Dr, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 935-5393
  3. 3
    ProMedica Physicians Eye Care
    3165 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 935-5393
  4. 4
    Stephen Reed, MD
    1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 243-5300
  5. 5
    Promedica Physicians Eye Care
    5700 Monroe St Unit 211, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 935-5393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Paralytic Strabismus
Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Paralytic Strabismus

Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 06, 2022
    Feb 06, 2022
Very good retinal specialist. My family and I go to him and I've referred many others to him. 4/5 star rating because masking isn't always practiced by ProMedica staff (or enforced with patients), even though it's their clearly stated policy. I've also seen open bottles of eyedrops on the counter in exam rooms on more than one occasion.
    — Feb 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stanley Tao, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811934805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vitreoretinal Foundation
    Residency
    • New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
