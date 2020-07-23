Dr. Stanley Tenenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Tenenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Tenenbaum, MD
Dr. Stanley Tenenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tenenbaum works at
Dr. Tenenbaum's Office Locations
-
1
Northlake Pediatric Associates PC1805 Parke Plaza Cir Ste 103, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (770) 498-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tenenbaum?
Excellent doctor, sad to see he has retired.
About Dr. Stanley Tenenbaum, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1316998255
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenenbaum works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.