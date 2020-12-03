Overview of Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD

Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.



Dr. Trooskin works at University Neurosurgery Associates in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.