Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (39)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD

Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Trooskin works at University Neurosurgery Associates in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trooskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Neurosurgery Associates
    125 Paterson St Ste 4100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7920
  2. 2
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-7920
  3. 3
    Rutgers- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-2465
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy

Treatment frequency



Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trooskin?

    Dec 03, 2020
    I love Dr. Trooskin and his staff, awesome people, if it wasn't for him, I think I would be in a terrible situation, Thank you Dr. Trooskin for taking care of me, God Bless you and your wonderful, pleasant and awesome staff??
    — Dec 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174684161
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Trooskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trooskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trooskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trooskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trooskin works at University Neurosurgery Associates in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Trooskin’s profile.

    Dr. Trooskin has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trooskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Trooskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trooskin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trooskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trooskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

