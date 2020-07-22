Overview of Dr. Stanley Tu, MD

Dr. Stanley Tu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Tu works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.