Dr. Stanley Tu, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Stanley Tu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Tu, MD
Dr. Stanley Tu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Tu works at
Dr. Tu's Office Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp959 E Walnut St Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 795-5118
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tu is a great Dr. He listens, Cares and takes time to listen and talk to you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Stanley Tu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1215011879
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tu works at
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
