Overview of Dr. Stanley Tuhrim, MD

Dr. Stanley Tuhrim, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Tuhrim works at Berkshire Internists of Bmc in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.