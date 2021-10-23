Dr. Stanley Usen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Usen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Usen, MD
Dr. Stanley Usen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Usen works at
Dr. Usen's Office Locations
El Paso Office11800 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8802Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Usen, as a kid he would always be so kind to me and my family. He was a great person I loved talking to, and he always enjoyed the progress in my medical school journey. Great doctor, very sympathetic and kind.
About Dr. Stanley Usen, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1265466353
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital - Caledonian Hospital
- College Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usen speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Usen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usen.
