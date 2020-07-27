Dr. Stanley Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Smithville, Heart Hospital of Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Oakhill5625 Eiger Rd Ste 215, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 362-5724
-
2
Austin Heart - Research Blvd11149 Research Blvd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 362-5726Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Heart - South2559 Western Trails Blvd Ste 215, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5303
-
4
Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (512) 503-5302
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang immediately listened to my concerns, took the time to explain my diagnosis in terms that I could understand, and then my treatment plan going forward. I was also impressed by the efficiency of his office and how helpful everyone was in assisting me. I feel very confident that I am receiving the best care possible.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962592071
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
