Dr. Stanley Waters, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (22)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Waters, MD

Dr. Stanley Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Dr. Waters works at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Americana Orthopaedics
    1673 W Shoreline Dr Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • Treasure Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Herniated Disc
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
Morton's Neuroma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Torticollis
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Stanley Waters, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821046335
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

