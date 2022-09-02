Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Waters, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Waters, MD
Dr. Stanley Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Dr. Waters' Office Locations
Americana Orthopaedics1673 W Shoreline Dr Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 322-0485
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since my first visit a few months ago, I took a liking to Dr Waters 'bed side manner'. He was engaging, witty, and I love that his very friendly dog, Sully, is the office mascot. Dr Waters explained in detail what he saw in my x-rays of my left knee. Although the indications were not very positive, i.e., bone-on-bone, etc, he didn't go straight to recommending surgery to replace my knee joint. He suggested, and we pursued, some injections that appeared to work very well for the 3 injection visits. But, unfortunately, they didn't have a long term resolution to my knee pain. I'm a very active 74 yr old - 500 mi/month cycling and 2 rounds of golf walked weekly - so I'm very concerned about getting on with my active life. We are currently checking my knee replacement options. Dr Waters takes the time to explain not only my options, what he observes, but also explains his every move before and during his treatment - knee examination and injections. He has a good sense of humor and I
About Dr. Stanley Waters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821046335
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waters works at
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
