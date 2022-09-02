Overview of Dr. Stanley Waters, MD

Dr. Stanley Waters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Americana Orthopaedics in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.