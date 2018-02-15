Overview of Dr. Stanley Watkins, MD

Dr. Stanley Watkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Medical Institutions



Dr. Watkins works at Alaska Heart Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Heart Disease and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.