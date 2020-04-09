Dr. Stanley Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Yang, MD
Dr. Stanley Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Hoa K Vo MD PA1919 North Loop W Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 868-0029
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Yang for the past 15 years. I’ve never had a problem making appointments and he is always available. I no longer have insurance and the price is still reasonable. Not a fan of the receptionist she rolls here eyes and has a smart mouth always has a sarcastic come back. I feel like I’m bothering her. Medical assistants are ok just need to be friendlier. Dr Yang service is definitely a 5 in my book. Wish his staff would be as friendly as he is.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1659427862
- Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.