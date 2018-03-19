Overview

Dr. Stanley Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.