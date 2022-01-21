See All Urologists in Huntington, WV
Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD

Urology
3.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Huntington, WV
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD

Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College.

Dr. Zaslau works at St Marys Medical Center Inc in Huntington, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV and Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaslau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Marys Medical Center Inc
    2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 525-3711
  2. 2
    West Virginia University Medical Corporation
    100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4890
  3. 3
    West Virginia Hlthcr Surgery
    1 Med Ctr Dr Fl 4, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Zaslau is the best. Very personable, so friendly, and answered all my questions. He had great advice with a holistic approach to my painful bladder condition, and I've never felt better.
    Emily — Jan 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821183278
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Zaslau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaslau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaslau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaslau has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Interstitial Cystitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaslau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaslau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.