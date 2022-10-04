Dr. Stanton Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanton Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanton Bailey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5773
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey take time to explain what is wrong and what you options are. He genuinely cares about you and what’s best for you! He is a great doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407873011
- Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.