Dr. Stanton Davis, MD
Dr. Stanton Davis, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I didn’t have to wait long. Everyone was friendly and helpful. Dr Davis is “present” when he is in the room, listens and answers my questions. Very pleased.
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- East Tennessee State University
