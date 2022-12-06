Dr. Stanton Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanton Regan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanton Regan, MD
Dr. Stanton Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Regan works at
Dr. Regan's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
2
Arnett Clinic LLC2600 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
3
Indiana University Health Arnett:5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health Frankfort
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He has seen me a lots of times He explained my options and told me what to expect I have had many surgeries and treatments Today no bladder cancer
About Dr. Stanton Regan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1538332259
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Regan works at
Dr. Regan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.