Overview of Dr. Stany D'Silva, MD

Dr. Stany D'Silva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. D'Silva works at Daniel J Geha, MD in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.