Overview of Dr. Star Fowler, DO

Dr. Star Fowler, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Fowler works at CHPG St. Anthony Internal Medicine in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.