Dr. Starr Mautner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Mautner works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lobular Carconima, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.