Dr. Starr Mautner, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (71)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Starr Mautner, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Mautner works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lobular Carconima, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lobular Carconima
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Carcionoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Phyllodes Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Starr Mautner, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225353907
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Surgical Oncology Clinical Fellowship, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y. Breast Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • General Surgery, St. Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan, New York, N.Y. General Surgery, New York- Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, N.Y.|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • General Surgery, St. Vincent’s Hospital Manhattan, New York, N.Y|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Starr Mautner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mautner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mautner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mautner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mautner works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mautner’s profile.

    Dr. Mautner has seen patients for Lobular Carconima, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mautner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Mautner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mautner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mautner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mautner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

