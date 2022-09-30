Overview of Dr. Stavan Parmar, MD

Dr. Stavan Parmar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parmar works at Texas Surgery Center PA in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.