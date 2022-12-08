Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Vascular Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.9 (234)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD

Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Tjoumakaris works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tjoumakaris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Aneurysm
Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 234 ratings
    Patient Ratings (234)
    5 Star
    (213)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tjoumakaris?

    Dec 08, 2022
    This woman saved my life by performing brain surgery on me after I suffered an aneurysm. She is kind and compassionate and thorough and is easy to talk to. Dr.T isn’t in a rush and really knows her stuff. I’m grateful to her everyday for giving me my life back. I still struggle with dizziness doing things but I’m improving little by little. I survived and that’s what matters. That’s because of Dr.T’s incredible intelligence and expertise. Thank you??
    Emily V — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tjoumakaris to family and friends

    Dr. Tjoumakaris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tjoumakaris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD.

    About Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629286018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tjoumakaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tjoumakaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tjoumakaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tjoumakaris has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tjoumakaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    234 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjoumakaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjoumakaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tjoumakaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tjoumakaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.