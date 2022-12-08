Overview of Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD

Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tjoumakaris works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.