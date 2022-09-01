See All General Surgeons in Westwood, NJ
Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (65)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westwood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Christoudias works at Heritage Surgical Group in Westwood, NJ with other offices in Oakland, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Surgical Group at Westwood
    261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  2. 2
    Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland
    9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  3. 3
    Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ
    741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Christoudias?

    Sep 01, 2022
    I recently responded to the Valley Hospital Emergency Room with abdominal pain. I soon learned that my gall bladder would have to be removed. Fortunately for me, I was referred to Dr Christoudias. He ensured that he and his team would treat me in a timely manner and take care of all of my medical needs. He, Dr Marta, and their team were kind, considerate, caring, and professional. Took the time to explain the procedure and had great “bedside manner”. May nobody ever need a surgeon, but if you do - I highly recommend Dr Christoudias, Dr. Marta, and their team
    Mark D — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679710875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Morristown Medical
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stavros Christoudias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christoudias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christoudias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christoudias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christoudias has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christoudias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Christoudias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christoudias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christoudias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christoudias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

