Dr. Stavros Lazarou, DO
Dr. Stavros Lazarou, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Astoria, NY.
NYU Langone Medical Associates--Steinway Medical2202 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (347) 242-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Laz is an amazing Physician and person. He coached us through 3 births, delivered 3 beautiful children for us and made a stressful time of our lives manageable. We trust him with our lives and our children's. Can't say enough great things. Dr. Laz, thank you for everything you do. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Love, Casey and Sean Rosenfeld
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225150907
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lazarou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.