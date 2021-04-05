Overview

Dr. Stavros Maragos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mokena, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Maragos works at Heart Care Centers Of Illinois in Mokena, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.