Dr. Stavros Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Stavros Snyder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
Island Medical Specialists P.l.l.c.347 Edison St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (781) 356-1136
Nicholas P. Roussis M.d. P.c.2627B Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-3200
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Staten Island University Hospital-south - Closed375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stavros Snyder, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780672410
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
