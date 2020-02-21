Overview

Dr. Stavros Stavropoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Stavropoulos works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.