Dr. Stavropoulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stavros Stavropoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stavros Stavropoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Stavropoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stavropoulos?
Dr. STAVROS SAVED MY DAUGHTER'S LIFE! VERY THANKFUL FOR HIS CARE, DEDICATION AND SKILLS! HE'S THE BEST!!!!
About Dr. Stavros Stavropoulos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679657019
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavropoulos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stavropoulos works at
Dr. Stavropoulos has seen patients for Achalasia and Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stavropoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stavropoulos speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.