Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD

Hematology
4.8 (18)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD

Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Otis works at Edward R Alexson, M.D., Inc in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Alexson MD
    1401 N Tustin Ave Ste 220, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 835-4800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Osteoporosis
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 19, 2020
    She is the most caring, trustworthy, compassionate, and knowledgeable doctor
    Rose — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477677557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California Institute Of Technology (Caltech)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otis works at Edward R Alexson, M.D., Inc in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Otis’s profile.

    Dr. Otis has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Otis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

