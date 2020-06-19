Overview of Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD

Dr. Stavroula Otis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Otis works at Edward R Alexson, M.D., Inc in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.