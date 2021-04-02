See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Stefan Balan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stefan Balan, MD

Dr. Stefan Balan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine

Dr. Balan works at Mount Sinai Oncology Associates in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Oncology Associates
    1523 Voorhies Ave Ste 83, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 866-2477
  2. 2
    Madeline Fiadini LoRe Foundation Infusion Center
    414 Grand St Ste 9, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 915-2730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2021
    The best doctor I've had very attentive explain very well and listen the patient.
    Kika — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Stefan Balan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962504936
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Balan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balan speaks French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

