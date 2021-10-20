Dr. Stefan Chock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Chock, MD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Chock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch/Finch U Hlth Scis and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Chock works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Surgical Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 623-9102
-
2
Desert Surgical Associates Fisher Pllc3131 La Canada St Ste 217, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-4652
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hernia surgery
About Dr. Stefan Chock, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811966062
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore Shock Trauma
- Pinnacle Hlth Hosps-Polyclin
- Chicago Med Sch/Finch U Hlth Scis
- Uc Riverside
- General Surgery
Dr. Chock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chock works at
Dr. Chock speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chock.
