Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM
Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
Foot Specialist of the Conejo Valley32144 Agoura Rd Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 706-1924
Granada Hills Family Medicine Center10515 Balboa Blvd Ste 140, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Directions (818) 363-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having horrible heel pain. My primary doctor referred me to this office. I was between international trips, so I was very upset and concerned. Dr Feldman was great. He Was polite, examined my foot, xrayed it, told me what the problem was and how we would deal with it. After suffering horrible pain for a week I saw him on a Thursday and with his suggested treatment I felt relief by Saturday. Still sore, but hopeful I'm on my way to recovery.
About Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124005137
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.