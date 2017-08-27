See All Podiatrists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Westlake Village, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM

Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.

Dr. Feldman works at University Foot And Ankle Institute in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Granada Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Specialist of the Conejo Valley
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 105, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 706-1924
  2. 2
    Granada Hills Family Medicine Center
    10515 Balboa Blvd Ste 140, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 363-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2017
    I was having horrible heel pain. My primary doctor referred me to this office. I was between international trips, so I was very upset and concerned. Dr Feldman was great. He Was polite, examined my foot, xrayed it, told me what the problem was and how we would deal with it. After suffering horrible pain for a week I saw him on a Thursday and with his suggested treatment I felt relief by Saturday. Still sore, but hopeful I'm on my way to recovery.
    Marie in Granada Hills, CA — Aug 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124005137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Feldman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

