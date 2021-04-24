See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Stefan Gilthorpe, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stefan Gilthorpe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Gilthorpe works at Better Life Spine & Pain Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Better Life Spine & Pain Center
    12518 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX 77066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 286-4546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Acute Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Pain
Acute Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Chronic Pain

Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Nice specialist, very professional and warm
    — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Stefan Gilthorpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245677145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital, Houston, Texas
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
