Dr. Stefan Hasinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefan Hasinski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Hasinski works at
Locations
Arizona Endocrinology Center Plc.15640 N 28th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 439-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hasinski is one of the most knowledgeable and intelligent doctors I have been to while in Arizona. He always cares about my health and wants to know details about health.When there were problems with my billing, he took a personal interest and actually worked it through with me. There been times when I’ve needed samples for high price prescriptions, and he has been more than willing to help. He genuinely cares and he’s a very good doctor.
About Dr. Stefan Hasinski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194782094
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasinski works at
Dr. Hasinski has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasinski speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasinski.
