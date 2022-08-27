Overview

Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Holubar works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.