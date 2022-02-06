Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD
Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Kaiser works at
Dr. Kaiser's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic (Duluth)1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Virginia Medical Arts Clinic901 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaiser?
Dr. Kaiser is one of the Best. He is Kind , compassionate and listens to your concerns . He helped me through my injury every step of the way . A Great Man .
About Dr. Stefan Kaiser, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1609037324
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaiser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.