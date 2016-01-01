Dr. Karos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefan Karos, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefan Karos, MD
Dr. Stefan Karos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athol, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Athol Memorial Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Karos works at
Dr. Karos' Office Locations
Athol Memorial Outpatient Medical80 Mechanic St, Athol, MA 01331 Directions (978) 249-3511
Stefan Karos MD50 Memorial Dr Ste 104, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 249-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Athol Memorial Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stefan Karos, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Newark
- New York Hospital Cornell
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karos accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karos has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karos speaks French and Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Karos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.