Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorincz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM
Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Lorincz works at
Dr. Lorincz's Office Locations
-
1
Raleigh General Hospital1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-5102
Hospital Affiliations
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorincz?
Staff was friendly and courteous. My appointment was at 2 and I was in the examine room by 2:03. Dr Lorincz prescribed a treatment option that other podiatrist I had visited didn't offer. After hobbling around for over 6 months I'm sorry I didn't go see Dr Lorincz sooner. Would recommend Dr Lorincz to anyone needing a podiatrist
About Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1346383643
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorincz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorincz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorincz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorincz works at
Dr. Lorincz has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorincz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorincz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorincz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorincz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorincz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.