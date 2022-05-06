See All Podiatrists in Beckley, WV
Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Beckley, WV
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM

Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Lorincz works at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorincz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh General Hospital
    1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 254-5102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 06, 2022
    Staff was friendly and courteous. My appointment was at 2 and I was in the examine room by 2:03. Dr Lorincz prescribed a treatment option that other podiatrist I had visited didn't offer. After hobbling around for over 6 months I'm sorry I didn't go see Dr Lorincz sooner. Would recommend Dr Lorincz to anyone needing a podiatrist
    George Brown — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Stefan Lorincz, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

