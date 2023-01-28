Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD
Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Mlot's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mlot is an excellent doctor who made an in office surgery extremely easy and calm. He explained everything and was extremely skilled. The entire staff at ENT and Allergy is top notch. The doctors are all amazing. I really don't know what I would do without them. Thank you all.
About Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962726760
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlot has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mlot speaks Spanish.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlot.
