Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (203)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD

Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Mlot works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mlot's Office Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains
    222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 949-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Squamous Neck Cancer With Occult Primary Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoradionecrosis of the Mandible Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Retropharyngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (197)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Mlot is an excellent doctor who made an in office surgery extremely easy and calm. He explained everything and was extremely skilled. The entire staff at ENT and Allergy is top notch. The doctors are all amazing. I really don't know what I would do without them. Thank you all.
    Christine S. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Stefan Mlot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mlot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mlot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mlot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mlot works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mlot’s profile.

    Dr. Mlot has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

