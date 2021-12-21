See All General Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Moldovan works at SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy
    1045 E Pennsylvania Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 884-4500
  2. 2
    SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy
    387 N Escondido Blvd Ste A, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 884-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Amazing and excellent! Caring, gentle, and went beyond what other doctors would do. Had only what was best for me in mind and went the extra mile
    Mary — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1245291624
    Education & Certifications

    • Research Fellow, Dept. Of Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Resident In Surgery, Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Intern In Surgery, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • The Gh. Lazar National College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Moldovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moldovan works at SS Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moldovan’s profile.

    Dr. Moldovan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moldovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

