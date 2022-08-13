See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Stefan Novac, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (62)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stefan Novac, MD

Dr. Stefan Novac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Novac works at Enno Kaany MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enno Kaany MD PA
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 406, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 201-3700
  2. 2
    Ace Obgyn Weston
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 113, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 201-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia

Treatment frequency



Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Fetal Presentation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polyhydramnios Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small for Gestational Age Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Inversion Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stefan Novac, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366630709
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • High Scool
