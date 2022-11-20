Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD
Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
Foulk Road Office2006 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 992-0238
Limestone Road Office2055 Limestone Rd Ste 103, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 992-0238Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable Eye doctor who solved my issue and answered all questions and concerns. Doctor and staff are on time and on point. No long wait. Very clean, sterile and well done. The friendliest office in town. The doctor actually saw me for an emergency on a weekend. I wish other doctors did that!
About Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Connor speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.