Overview of Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD

Dr. Stefan O'Connor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Stefan S. O'Connor M.D. P.A. in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.