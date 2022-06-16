See All Plastic Surgeons in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Stefan Shuaib, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Map Pin Small Edinburg, TX
Overview of Dr. Stefan Shuaib, MD

Dr. Stefan Shuaib, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. 

Dr. Shuaib works at DOCTORS HOSPITAL AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX and Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shuaib's Office Locations

    Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance
    5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8420
    Ear, Nose and Throat Institute at Renaissance- Dr. Stefan Shuaib
    801 E Nolana Ave Ste 4, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 598-8964
    Ear, Nose and Throat Institute at Renaissance- Dr. Stefan Shuaib
    520 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 598-8964
    Dhr Health Ear Nose and Throat Institute - Mission
    909 Business Park Dr Ste 5, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Vertigo
Dizziness
Headache
Vertigo
Dizziness
Headache

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Fantastic experience! Dr. Shuaib was professional and patient with me during the entire process. The cosmetic benefit is lovely and I’m very satisfied with the results. The office staff was friendly and efficient and the whole process was managed well for a positive outcome. Highly recommend.
    Lisa Costa — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stefan Shuaib, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528324605
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Shuaib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuaib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shuaib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shuaib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shuaib has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuaib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuaib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuaib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuaib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuaib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

