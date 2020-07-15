Overview of Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD

Dr. Stefan Szczerba, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rosemont, IL. They graduated from Rush University Chicago Il and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Szczerba works at Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Assocs in Rosemont, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.