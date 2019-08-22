Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD
Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Tarlow's Office Locations
Scottsdale Health & Wellness PC8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 483-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Knee Care, PC-Mesa Office3130 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 483-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
42 years ago I ruined my knee skiing. ACL was removed and 2 other ligaments tied and stapled to the bone. That's all they could do back then. Then I injured it again and gradually lost all my cartilage. 12 years ago, after lots of limping and pain and swelling for 30 years, Dr. Tarlow replaced my knee. He straightened my leg and made sure both legs were the same length. I was able to walk unassisted the very next day and even dance a week later. Physical therapy helped me learn to walk without limping, which had become habitual. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Tarlow's skills. Beyond great!
About Dr. Stefan Tarlow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962509448
Education & Certifications
- Dr Andrews
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Oregon
