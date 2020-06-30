See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD

Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Thiele works at MAXIM Hair Restoration in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thiele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MAXIM Hair Restoration
    3617 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 214-8890
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Maxim Cosmetic Surgery
    13140 Coit Rd Ste 475, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 329-0128
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant
Hair Transplants
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant
Hair Transplants

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Follicular Unit Hair Transplant Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2020
    It has been great
    Anonymous — Jun 30, 2020
    About Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charleston Area Med Center|Med Center Of Central Ga
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thiele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

