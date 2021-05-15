Dr. Unterhalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD
Overview of Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD
Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Unterhalter works at
Dr. Unterhalter's Office Locations
-
1
Stefan A Unterhalter MD9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 274-2722
-
2
Fmcna of Culver City9432 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 274-2722
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, knowledgable, and comprehensive review of history and symptoms in my new patient visit. An erudite doctor who's had a long career and seen it all. He's still taking new patients but isn't really advertising (I suspect he's still working because he wants to, not because he needs to). I was the last patient of the day mid-afternoon and spent nearly an hour with him. Dr. U is old school in the best way - a type of practice and approach that is almost extinct in modern medicine. His office uses the Cedars medical records system - extremely convenient for managing my care. Looking forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1619023249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unterhalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Unterhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Unterhalter works at
Dr. Unterhalter has seen patients for Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unterhalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Unterhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unterhalter.
