Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD

Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Unterhalter works at STEFAN A UNTERHALTER MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unterhalter's Office Locations

    Stefan A Unterhalter MD
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-2722
    Fmcna of Culver City
    9432 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-2722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Vitamin D Deficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Treatment frequency



Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2021
    Thorough, knowledgable, and comprehensive review of history and symptoms in my new patient visit. An erudite doctor who's had a long career and seen it all. He's still taking new patients but isn't really advertising (I suspect he's still working because he wants to, not because he needs to). I was the last patient of the day mid-afternoon and spent nearly an hour with him. Dr. U is old school in the best way - a type of practice and approach that is almost extinct in modern medicine. His office uses the Cedars medical records system - extremely convenient for managing my care. Looking forward to my next visit.
    About Dr. Stefan Unterhalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619023249
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Unterhalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unterhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unterhalter has seen patients for Gout, Vitamin D Deficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unterhalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Unterhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unterhalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unterhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unterhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

